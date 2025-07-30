Health department warns of increased West Nile virus risk in Montana

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services is sounding the alarm over West Nile virus.

The agency announced this week that four mosquito pools across two counties have tested positive, along with three infected horses. Three pools were in Lewis and Clark County, and the fourth was in Cascade County.

Health officials say this serves as an early warning that West Nile activity is on the rise, which puts humans at greater risk.

The virus spreads through bites from infected mosquitoes.

About one in five people develop mild symptoms.

One in 150 can experience serious complications, including paralysis, coma, or vision loss.

No vaccine or treatment exists for West Nile. The health department recommends the 4 Ds of Mosquito Bite Prevention:



DEET: Use insect repellent containing effective ingredients such as DEET or picaridin. To verify the effectiveness of insect repellent, go to the EPA’s website: epa.gov/insect-repellents [links-1.govdelivery.com].

Drain: Drain standing water around the house to prevent mosquito breeding.

Dawn/Dusk: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Stay inside or take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times. If doors or windows are left open in the summer, make sure they’re fitted with screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Dress: When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to protect against bites.

The health department warns that the risk will remain elevated through October.