New bee exhibit at ExplorationWorks in Helena has people buzzing

HELENA — A brand-new bee exhibit has recently opened at ExplorationWorks. The design gives kids and adults alike an uninhibited and unique view of the lives of bees.

“So, this year we have a brand-new hive that is educational and entertaining and just fascinating to watch,” says Matt Jetty, Director of Exhibits at ExplorationWorks.

The bee exhibit is back at ExplorationWorks, but it’s looking a little different this year. The exhibit’s new beekeeper Betsy Brandborg worked with a contractor to create a see-through box to hold the bees for easy viewing.

This exhibit can break down the stigma around bees and perhaps show that they are not as scary as we may often think. As one of America’s top pollinators, honeybees are a vital part of food production. Without them, the amount of food we produce would be significantly impacted.

“They’re really important to human food, as pollinators, and they're just really important for humans,” says Jetty.

Additionally, Brandborg says that there are plenty of resources out there for those who may be inspired to begin their own beekeeping journey and that being a beekeeper is very rewarding.

“That it is one of the most relaxing, pleasant, enjoyable things that I do. I have more fun with this because I just, every day, you learn more...” says Brandborg.

The bee exhibit will be around while the weather is warm, so make sure to grab a glimpse before it’s gone.

