A motorcyclist suffered "life-threatening injuries" following a collision with a passenger vehicle Wednesday night in Billings, according to Billings police.

The crash happened around 6:08 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue South and South 28th Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

Billings police are asking the public to avoid the area during the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.