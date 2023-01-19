Montana VA to host virtual Veterans Experience Action Center

FORT HARRISON - The VA Veteran Experience Office and the Montana VA Health Care System will host a Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center later this month.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. Appointments are required to reserve an appointment. Limited appointments are available, and registration must be done online at the Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC).

Veterans are encouraged to register by Sunday, Jan. 22 at www.va.gov/VEAC . At the time of a veteran’s scheduled appointment, a Veteran Service Officer (VSO) will call to start the conversation.

“Veterans looking for information about their benefits, services, if their eligibility expanded through the new PACT Act, and any other questions or concerns, are invited to schedule a one-on-one appointment to help connect to the benefits they have earned,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “We want to make sure that every Veteran is able to optimize the services and benefits they have earned.”

The Montana VEAC is a state-wide virtual event in which residents can be seamlessly connected to the full range of VA and community-based services and resources while focusing on a person-centered approach, according to a news release.

Veterans, caregivers and survivors can work with a VSO regarding a VA issue and/or question that they have, including (but not limited to):

VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates

VA and Montana State Veterans Benefits

VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment

Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral

Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral

Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services

If interested, veterans, caregivers and survivors can sign up for an appointment on one of these three days to get one-on-one assistance with any of these issues.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.