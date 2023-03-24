Montana unemployment hits record low of 2.4%; Missoula 2.8%

MISSOULA - While Montana's unemployment rate has flirted with historic lows several times in the past two years, it finally crossed the threshold in February, falling to 2.4%.

That's down 0.1% from January and it marks a new all-time low, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The nation's rate of unemployment ticked up slightly to 3.6% while Missoula County sits at 2.8%.

“While we face strong national headwinds, Montanans are driving our state’s strong economy,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. “More Montanans are working than ever before, and we have record-low unemployment.

Total employment in Montana added 1,265 jobs in February, pushing the state's total job figure to more than 557,000. The state also added 300 payroll jobs in February with retail trade, leisure and hospitality, and accommodations and food service leading the way.

According to the state, Montana’s unemployment dipped below 3% in November 2021. Since Gianforte assumed office that year, the number of unemployed Montanans has dropped by more than 36%.

Gianforte took credit for the latest figures and criticized Washington, D.C., politics.

“In contrast to the reckless, anti-jobs policies coming out of Washington, D.C., we’ll keep driving our pro-family, pro-jobs, pro-business agenda to benefit all Montanans,” he said.

Several western Montana counties still struggle with high unemployment rates including Lincoln and Mineral counties at 5.9%; Sanders at 5.5%; and Glacier at 5.4%.

Ravalli County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3% in February while Lake and Flathead counties stood at 3.6%.

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%.



Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Toole

1.7

-0.7

2,065

40

1

Fallon

1.7

-0.2

1,639

-1

3

Wibaux

1.8

-1.0

429

17

3

Gallatin

1.8

-0.3

77,896

2,844

3

Daniels

1.8

-0.1

869

-13

6

Golden Valley

1.9

-2.3

365

1

6

Dawson

1.9

-0.6

4,469

-37

8

Sweet Grass

2.0

-0.3

1,884

-79

8

McCone

2.0

-0.1

981

14

8

Carter

2.0

0.0

683

0

11

Meagher

2.1

-1.0

1,054

45

11

Stillwater

2.1

-0.7

5,298

-58

11

Hill

2.1

-0.6

7,377

-105

11

Richland

2.1

-0.6

5,800

82

11

Madison

2.1

-0.5

5,962

512

11

Liberty

2.1

-0.4

994

15

17

Beaverhead

2.2

-1.0

5,484

431

18

Sheridan

2.3

-0.5

1,738

24

19

Pondera

2.4

-0.5

2,598

1

19

Lewis and Clark

2.4

-0.4

38,248

1,145

19

Yellowstone

2.4

-0.4

83,499

-154

22

Judith Basin

2.5

-0.3

997

30

22

Treasure

2.5

0.5

353

6

24

Teton

2.6

-0.5

2,756

27

24

Chouteau

2.6

0.1

2,484

59

26

Valley

2.7

-1.0

3,853

-15

26

Carbon

2.7

-0.4

5,591

1

26

Cascade

2.7

-0.3

38,442

757

29

Musselshell

2.8

-0.7

2,297

15

29

Missoula

2.8

-0.5

65,885

1,826

29

Jefferson

2.8

-0.3

6,039

174

29

Deer Lodge

2.8

-0.2

5,309

118

33

Petroleum

2.9

-0.7

269

1

33

Park

2.9

-0.4

9,711

526

33

Powder River

2.9

0.1

993

15

36

Custer

3.0

-0.1

6,245

22

37

Ravalli

3.3

-0.5

21,382

490

37

Rosebud

3.3

-0.5

3,423

-81

37

Silver Bow

3.3

-0.2

17,268

-39

37

Powell

3.3

0.0

2,747

-59

41

Roosevelt

3.5

-0.5

4,243

42

42

Flathead

3.6

-0.5

50,698

1,472

42

Lake

3.6

-0.3

13,939

464

42

Blaine

3.6

0.1

2,174

-82

45

Fergus

3.7

-0.1

5,664

-58

45

Garfield

3.7

0.2

735

-26

47

Prairie

3.9

-0.6

489

-4

48

Wheatland

4.0

-0.7

736

14

49

Broadwater

4.1

-0.3

2,747

102

50

Big Horn

4.3

-0.9

4,438

-109

51

Phillips

4.4

0.1

1,758

-27

52

Granite

4.7

-0.7

1,629

25

53

Glacier

5.4

-0.5

5,411

173

54

Sanders

5.5

-0.4

5,156

136

55

Mineral

5.9

-1.3

1,721

89

55

Lincoln

5.9

-0.3

8,229

149



RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.