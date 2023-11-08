Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana State Athletics officially launches The Bobcat Exchange

MSU expands partnership with INFLCR in the creation of a comprehensive platform to connect Bobcat student-athletes and businesses for NIL opportunities
MSU12.jpg
(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
MSU12.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 13:42:34-05

BOZEMAN — Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday the expansion of Montana State's partnership with INFLCR to support Bobcat student-athletes as they pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities.

Montana State Athletics has officially launched The Bobcat Exchange [dash.inflcr.com] – a comprehensive platform that provides the opportunity for Bobcat student-athletes and interested outside parties to connect directly for NIL partnerships, endorsements and opportunities.

"We are excited to expand the opportunities for Bobcat student-athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness," Costello said. "The Bobcat Exchange is a comprehensive platform built to connect our student-athletes and interested parties to partner in a mutually beneficial way. This, along with the Bobcat Collective, is a great tool to increase the awareness and earning potential for all Bobcat student-athletes."

The new service is custom-designed for businesses, donors, alumni and others wishing to connect with student-athletes. Registered businesses can search, filter and initiate conversations with student-athletes to discuss NIL deals.

After a quick online registration through the exchange's online portal, interested businesses, collectives and individuals will be granted access to a searchable database for all Montana State student-athletes. They will then be able to reach out directly to any athlete or athletes of their choosing to begin NIL opportunity discussions.

Within the INFLCR app, Bobcat student-athletes will have access to pursue possible business deals including public appearances, autograph signings, social media promotion and endorsement, private lessons, and athletic camps.

The Bobcat Exchange is a free platform that is available to all Bobcat student-athletes. In addition to having the ability to work directly with businesses through the exchange, all athletes will continue to have access to INFLCR's content delivery system, thanks to a partnership with the Big Sky Conference that began in 2021. The system allows student-athletes to immediately and seamlessly access media, photos, video, and other content that bolsters their online presence. The system also provides analytics that will help student-athletes measure audience engagement.

INFLCR provides technology that offers athletic departments a place to send any business or individual interested in starting an NIL conversation with student-athletes and allows businesses to access a school-specific directory to filter and contact specific student-athletes by team, sport, and customized options, including automated NIL transaction compliance and tax reporting.

INFLCR's platforms are currently used by more than 3,500 collegiate and professional sports teams.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader