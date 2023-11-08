Montana State Athletics officially launches The Bobcat Exchange

BOZEMAN — Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday the expansion of Montana State's partnership with INFLCR to support Bobcat student-athletes as they pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities.

Montana State Athletics has officially launched The Bobcat Exchange [dash.inflcr.com] – a comprehensive platform that provides the opportunity for Bobcat student-athletes and interested outside parties to connect directly for NIL partnerships, endorsements and opportunities.

"We are excited to expand the opportunities for Bobcat student-athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness," Costello said. "The Bobcat Exchange is a comprehensive platform built to connect our student-athletes and interested parties to partner in a mutually beneficial way. This, along with the Bobcat Collective, is a great tool to increase the awareness and earning potential for all Bobcat student-athletes."

The new service is custom-designed for businesses, donors, alumni and others wishing to connect with student-athletes. Registered businesses can search, filter and initiate conversations with student-athletes to discuss NIL deals.

After a quick online registration through the exchange's online portal, interested businesses, collectives and individuals will be granted access to a searchable database for all Montana State student-athletes. They will then be able to reach out directly to any athlete or athletes of their choosing to begin NIL opportunity discussions.

Within the INFLCR app, Bobcat student-athletes will have access to pursue possible business deals including public appearances, autograph signings, social media promotion and endorsement, private lessons, and athletic camps.

The Bobcat Exchange is a free platform that is available to all Bobcat student-athletes. In addition to having the ability to work directly with businesses through the exchange, all athletes will continue to have access to INFLCR's content delivery system, thanks to a partnership with the Big Sky Conference that began in 2021. The system allows student-athletes to immediately and seamlessly access media, photos, video, and other content that bolsters their online presence. The system also provides analytics that will help student-athletes measure audience engagement.

INFLCR provides technology that offers athletic departments a place to send any business or individual interested in starting an NIL conversation with student-athletes and allows businesses to access a school-specific directory to filter and contact specific student-athletes by team, sport, and customized options, including automated NIL transaction compliance and tax reporting.

INFLCR's platforms are currently used by more than 3,500 collegiate and professional sports teams.