HELENA - Montana Millionaire tickets have officially sold out.

The last ticket was sold on Wednesday morning — meaning they sold out in approximately 30 hours.

That beats last year's record-setting six days.

There are two $1 million grand prizes, plus $100,000 and $25,000 early bird prizes up for grabs.

Those early bird drawings will be held on Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.

The grand prize drawing date will be announced at a later date.