Montana Millionaire 2024 sells out in record time

HELENA -- According to the Montana Lottery the 2024 Montana Millionaire tickets are now sold out.

This year’s Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in less than 3 hours after going on sale, setting a new record for the game.

“The demand for Montana Millionaire this year has been absolutely incredible,” said Montana Lottery Director Bob Brown. “We knew tickets would sell fast, but under a 3-hour sellout for 500,000 tickets is truly unprecedented.”

This year, there were 500,000 tickets available.

As of 6 a.m., about 100,000 tickets had sold; as of 6:49 a.m., about 250,000 had been sold; as of 7:30 a.m., about 392,000 had been sold. The Montana Lottery said at 8:24 a.m. that all 500,000 tickets had been sold.

Brown says the excitement continues with the Quarter Million Monday drawing on Dec. 2 for the $250,000 prize. Then, the four $1 million grand prizes drawing on Dec. 26.

The game also included 2,300 $500 instant win prizes and 4,500 $100 instant win prizes. All instant winners and the Quarter Million Monday winner tickets are still eligible for the grand prize drawings.

For complete details about the 2024 Montana Millionaire drawings, prizes and winners, visit montanalottery.com [links-2.govdelivery.com].

RELATED:

Montana Millionaire tickets: going, going...

