Montana Lottery announces winning ticket for $100K "early bird" prize

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery conducted an "early bird" drawing on at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, for a big prize in its annual Montana Millionaire event.

The Montana Lottery hosts two such "early bird" drawings each year ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

This year, the $100,000 drawing was on Friday; a $25,000 drawing will be on December 16.

The winning ticket for the $100,000 "early bird" prize is #080647. The ticket was sold in the town of Laurel.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between December 26, 2022, and January 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

(NOVEMBER 2, 2022) The Montana Lottery’s Montana Millionaire is back. If the first few hours of sales are any indication, they are on track for another record year. The 280,000 tickets went on sale on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Last year, the tickets sold out within six days. This year, the tickets are selling even faster - as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, there were only 50,437 tickets left. (UPDATE) As of 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday, all of the tickets have been sold.

The Montana Lottery said that this year's Montana Millionaire will once again feature two million-dollar grand prizes this year. A second-tier prize of $100,000 has also been added to the final drawing.

There will also be two "Early Bird" drawings: a $100,000 drawing will be on November 25; a $25,000 drawing will be on December 16. In addition, there will be 3,000 “instant win” tickets: 1,800 of the tickets will be worth $500, and 1,200 of the tickets will be worth $100.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between December 26, 2022, and January 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.