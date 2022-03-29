Montana Folk Festival announces first seven performers for 2022 festival

BUTTE — The Montana Folk Festival announced on Monday the first seven performers confirmed for the 2022 festival, slated for July 8-10 in Butte.

There will be a total of 21 performers on the festival's six stages in Uptown Butte.

“In this 13th year, everyone planning to attend, no matter how well they think they know this festival, should come expecting to be amazed," said Festival Director George Everett. "This first set of performers only represents one-third of those who will be performing."

The first seven performers to be announced represent a variety of musical styles from across the U.S. and Canada. They are:

Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble

Style: Tango

From: New York, NY

Springfield Exit

Style: Bluegrass

From: Winchester, VA

Plena Es

Style: Bomba y Plena

From: Miami, FL

Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole

Style: Cajun

From: Lafayette, LA

Christine Tassan et Les Imposteures

Style: Gypsy Jazz and Swing

From: Montreal, Quebec

Cora Harvey Armstrong

Style: Gospel

From: Richmond, VA

Panfilo’s Guera

Style: Tejano Conjunto Fiddle

From: San Antonio, TX

Admission is free to all performances during the Montana Folk Festival, although organizers encourage a "Pony Up" contribution of $20 per person and $25 for a family to keep the festival going in future years. More information is available at the Montana Folk Festival website.