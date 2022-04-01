Montana FFA students learning life skills, adapting to the challenges of agriculture

The 92nd Annual Montana FFA State Convention is in Bozeman this year, featuring competition, officer elections, and networking for tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.

Future Farmers of America, or FFA, allows middle and high school students to learn about the agriculture industry while connecting with professionals in the industry. This year, the FFA Montana State Convention is in-person, and unlike last year, there are more opportunities for students to collaborate and network: Similar to in years past.

“Coming from the last couple of years with everything that has happened, and the world shutting down - we had to keep going - the world had to run on something and that was agriculture,” Colton Young said.

Young is the 1st Vice President for the state, manages a herd of cattle, and notes the impact that the drought had on livestock owners.

“It’s all just a snowball effect, you know?” Young said.

Joe Lackman, the Montana State FFA President, stresses the value of "expecting the unexpected."

“Something I see and take pride in,” Lackman said, “Is that our producers— and more importantly those not involved with production agriculture— are able to evolve and adapt to our problems.”

Throughout the event, students echoed the value FFA has had on their personal and professional development. Students learn everything from public speaking, to networking, and building confidence in the field.

“FFA is my entire world, last year we went to the interview room and they had us take our jacket off, and they just asked us ‘how do you feel’, and I said, ‘that jacket is everything to me,” Young said.

New officers for the 2022-23 year will be named on Saturday, with winning competitors from the competition series heading to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.