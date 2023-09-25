Montana falls in FCS Top 25 poll; Montana State still No. 3

MISSOULA — Montana tumbled five spots in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, falling to No. 18 after last week's surprising loss at previously winless Northern Arizona. Montana State held firm at No. 3.

The latest poll was released Monday, with seven Big Sky Conference teams appearing in the rankings. Eastern Washington, which opened Big Sky play with a 27-24 win at then-No. 14 UC Davis, went from unranked to 19th to join Montana State, Idaho, Sacramento State, Weber State, Montana and UC Davis in the poll.

The Bobcats are the Big Sky's highest-ranked team and continue to steady at third. They blasted Weber State 40-0 in a top-10 matchup last week. The Wildcats dropped to 13th after the loss.

In the Big Sky's other top-10 game last week, Idaho took down Sac State 36-27. The Vandals climbed from No. 7 to No. 4 after the win, while the Hornets slid from fourth to No. 8. UC Davis experienced the biggest slide of any Big Sky team, falling six spots from No. 15 to No. 21.

South Dakota State and North Dakota State, who were both idle last week, are still ranked first and second in the poll. William & Mary defeated Maine 28-3 last week and still sits fifth. View the complete poll.