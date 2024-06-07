Montana DEQ: Be on the lookout for algal blooms

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is asking people to be on the lookout for algal blooms on Montana's lakes and reservoirs.

The blooms occur when nutrient levels, sunlight or water temperature cause a rapid growth of blue-green algae.

On the water's surface, it looks like spilled paint, pea soup or grass clippings.

Blue-green algae can produce a harmful toxin that can result in serious illness in people and be fatal for pets and livestock.

The DEQ encourages people to report suspected algal blooms and check lakes and reservoirs before recreating.