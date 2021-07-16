Montana Attorney General: “I wasn’t elected to sit behind a desk with my feet on it”

BOZEMAN — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen touched on several diverse topics on today's Montana This Morning.

We talked about his effort to re-locate the Montana Highway Patrol out of Helena to the Montana Development Center in Boulder.

Knudsen says the lease was expiring on the rented facility in Helena, which had poor access and looked pretty bad. He says Montana already owned and was paying for upkeep on the facility in Boulder, so it just needed to be updated to meet the security needs of the Montana Highway Patrol. He says MHP should be in the new facility by the end of this month. I also asked him about his first 7 months in office where he has filed a lawsuit against the White House for canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, and his battle with the Montana Supreme Court.

He tells me he believes he was elected to take on issues like these because they are important to Montana. In his words: “I wasn’t elected to sit behind a desk with my feet on it."

