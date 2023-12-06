Montana Air National Guard briefly placed in lockdown due to phone threats

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Air National Guard said in an update that it has been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the threats.

The FBI confirmed to the MT ANG that the phone number used to make the threats has also been used numerous times in seven to eight other states.

The FBI also said that no action by the caller has occurred in previous cases.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 10:48 a.m.) The Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing near the Great Falls International Airport was briefly placed in lockdown after receiving several “hostile phone calls” starting at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The calls included threats to base personnel, according to a news release from the MT ANG.

The installation implemented Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Delta - the highest threat level - a few minutes later due to the danger that the threat may have been near the installation’s main gate.

Security Forces personnel determined that the threat was not in proximity to the installation and leaders decided to to lift FPCON Delta, and at 9:08 a.m. implemented FPCON Charlie, which is slightly less restrictive than Delta.

During the activation of FPCON Delta, the 120th Airlift Wing was hosting Leadership High School. All students, faculty, and staff were safely and securely placed in Shelter in Place and escorted off base by Security Forces personnel at 10 a.m.

As of 10:22 a.m., all Title 5 employees and civilian contractors were directed to leave the installation immediately.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



All Department of Defense installations utilize the Force Protection Condition (FPCON) on how in taking measures for securing military installations:

FPCON NORMAL: Applies when a general global threat of possible terrorist activity exists and warrants a routine security posture. At a minimum, access control will be conducted at all DoD installations and facilities.

FPCON ALPHA: Applies when there is an increased general threat of possible terrorist activity against personnel or facilities, and the nature and extent of the threat are unpredictable. ALPHA measures must be capable of being maintained indefinitely.

FPCON BRAVO: Applies when an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity exists. Sustaining BRAVO measures for a prolonged period may affect operational capability and military-civil relationships with local authorities.

FPCON CHARLIE: Applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely. Prolonged implementation of CHARLIE measures may create hardship and affect the activities of the unit and its personnel.

FPCON DELTA: Applies in the immediate area where a terrorist attack has occurred or when intelligence has been received that terrorist action against a specific location or person is imminent. This FPCON is usually declared as a localized condition. FPCON DELTA measures are not intended to be sustained for an extended duration.

