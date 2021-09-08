Watch
Missoula teen missing since February found

credit: Missoula County Sheriff's Office
17-year-old Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd was last seen in Missoula on Feb. 4.
Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08

MISSOULA — A teenager who has been missing for several months has been found. Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd, 17, had last been seen back in February.

"She has been located! Thank you to all who shared and continued to look and provide information," the Missoula County Sheriff's Office stated on social media.

No further information has been released at this time.

Hannah had last been seen last on Thursday, Feb. 4 around 7:30 a.m. when she was dropped off near the Missoula Children's Theater to take the bus to work.

