Missoula City Council approves urban camping ordinance

MISSOULA — Following months of planning and discussion, the Missoula City Council voted 10-2 on Monday in favor of adopting a new urban camping ordinance that has regulations on when and where it is allowed.

Council members agreed on an amended urban camping ordinance that sets guidelines for the issue after a meeting that lasted over nine hours.

The ordinance restricts times when urban camping is allowed on public property, sets a restriction on setting up camps near businesses and schools, and requires a permit to live out of a vehicle among other rules.

People using public land to camp will be allowed to do so between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and will then have to clear out.

One of the four amendments discussed that was approved allows the owners of unpermitted vehicles being used for urban camping to choose where their vehicle can be moved to if it needs to be moved by the city.

Council members voted to approve the ordinance despite a large outcry from residents who either did not support it or had issues with some of the policies.

Many people called the policies in the ordinance “inhumane” and they emphasized how forcing people to move their camping setup would do more harm than good.

Other people who did support the ordinance still had concerns with some of the policies but thought it was a step in the right direction toward progress.

The ordinance will go into effect within the next month.