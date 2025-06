MISSOULA — The body of a 68-year-old Montana man missing since Wednesday was found in the Lochsa River in Idaho.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported that Robert Jeffrey Howe's body was located Saturday afternoon.

Howe was reported missing on May 28 near the Wilderness Gateway Campground off Highway 12.

A drone located his body in the river about two miles from the campground.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including Two Bear Air and the U.S. Forest Service.