Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Lodge Grass teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of BIA Crow Agency.

Laryssa Old Elk, a 17-year-old Native American female has gone missing.

Laryssa was last seen walking away from a residence in Lodge Grass around noon on April 12.

Laryssa has recently experienced significant trauma, indicated she might harm herself and there is a concern for her wellbeing.

Laryssa is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black and white checkered pants. She was carrying a large plastic bag.

If you have any information on Laryssa, please contact BIA Crow Agency at (406)638-2631 or call 911.