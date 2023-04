HELENA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Steven-Bear Twoteeth.

Steven-Bear is a 30-year-old trans man, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Steven-Bear last posted to social media with suicidal ideations. Steven-Bear is homeless and is possibly living in a vehicle, unknown vehicle description.

If you have any information on Steven-Bear Twoteeth, please contact Helena PD at 406-442-3233 or call 911.