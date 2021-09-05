Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Havre man

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Alexander St. Germaine, at the request of the Havre Police Department.

Alexander is 31 years old; 5 foot 6; 140 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, a Spiderman hoodie, and black slip-on shoes.

The Havre Police Department believes he left Havre on foot on August 31st.

Alexander is Type 1 diabetic and did not take his medication, nor his cell phone, with him.

He is from Boulder but had been staying in Havre.

If you have any information about Alexander, you are asked to call the Havre Police Department at 406 265-4361, or call 911.