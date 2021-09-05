Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Havre man

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Alexander St. Germaine
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Alexander St. Germaine
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 11:57:28-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Alexander St. Germaine, at the request of the Havre Police Department.

Alexander is 31 years old; 5 foot 6; 140 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, a Spiderman hoodie, and black slip-on shoes.

The Havre Police Department believes he left Havre on foot on August 31st.

Alexander is Type 1 diabetic and did not take his medication, nor his cell phone, with him.

He is from Boulder but had been staying in Havre.

If you have any information about Alexander, you are asked to call the Havre Police Department at 406 265-4361, or call 911.

newstgermaine.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader