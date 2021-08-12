Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 65-year old Missoula woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Denise Ann McGady of Missoula.

She has not been seen since 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11.

The advisory says that she may be confused and does not have her required medication with her, and there is concern for her safety.

McGady, 65 years old, is said to be driving a red 2001 GMC Yukon with Montana license plate 150079H; she is likely on I-90 possibly heading toward Dillon or West Yellowstone.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.