Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 15-year-old Helena teen

courtesy photo
Alhius James Lamere
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 05, 2021
HELENA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a teen who has been reported missing in Helena.

The Helena Police Department reports 15-year-old Alhius James Lamere, a Native American male left a residence in Helena around 10 p.m. Sunday on foot.

Alhius may be armed with a handgun and there is concern that he may try to harm himself, according to the advisory.

He is 5'7" tall, weighs 102 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Alhius typically dresses in all-black clothing.

Anyone with information about Alhius is asked not to approach him and contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or dial 911.

