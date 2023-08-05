Meet the Fort Benton Police Department's new K9

Fort Benton Police Chief Adam Jacques visited the KRTV studio this week to introduce us to the department's newest member - K9 Benny! Watch:

Meet Fort Benton's new K9

Several months ago, the agency embarked on a mission to acquire the K9. Chief Jacques said at the time:

We all know there is no such thing as Mayberry, we have crime, drugs all the problems of the bigger cities. It is my goal that adding a K-9 to our city and my family will allow Fort Benton, Chouteau County, and Montana to fight against this horrible drug problem that continues to grow.



This dog will also be trained in searching and will be a valuable asset in finding missing children, missing elderly, and lost hunters, for any community in the state that requests our assistance. This dog will be able to be used in our schools and community events and generate a needed connection between law enforcement and our community.

Benny completed his training and earned his certifications last month, and Chief Jacques formally introduced him to the community earlier this week.