Matt Logie named Montana State Head Men's Basketball coach

BOZEMAN – Matt Logie, a coach with championship pedigree rooted in the Northwest, becomes Montana State's next head men's basketball coach, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced on Monday.

"I am excited to welcome Coach Logie, his wife Julia and children Addy and Luke to the Bobcat family," Costello said. "Matt brings a highly successful basketball background as a player and coach. He is a proven winner demonstrated by his exceptional coaching record, a dynamic program builder, and a relentless student of the game. He has a clear vision and plan to continue to build on the momentum of Bobcat Basketball. I am excited about our future of Bobcat Basketball with Matt at the helm."

Logie comes to Montana State after four seasons at Point Loma in California, where his teams rolled up an 82-23 record with three conference championships. His 12 seasons as a head basketball coach includes eight at Whitworth University in Spokane (2011-19). His Pirates compiled a 194-35 record, and his 276-58 career mark in 12 seasons is good for an .826 winning percentage, third-best among active coaches at four-year schools.

"Having followed the recent success of the program under coach (Danny) Sprinkle, it was very clear that Bobcat basketball is on an upward trajectory and is extremely exciting," Logie said. "When the process began we were thrilled to learn more about MSU and the Bozeman community. The things that stick out most are the culture that Coach Sprinkle and his staff has laid, and the community support. Those two things are extremely powerful and tangible when you're there on the ground in Bozeman. It is exciting to be a part of that."

In his 12 seasons as a head coach Logie has led his teams to seven regular season conference championships and five tourney titles. "It starts and ends with culture," Logie said. "We have prided ourselves in relationship building, with student-athletes and people in the athletic department and the community. That, combined with a sound process and core values that we believe in, are the tenets of the success we've enjoyed. When you look at Montana State, the blue collar, chip-on-the-shoulder approach they've had success with matches my journey in the game. We're excited to pour into the relationships with former and current players."

A 2003 graduate of Lehigh, Logie finished his playing career (1999-2003) with 1,524 career points, seventh-most in Mountain Hawks history. He began his coaching career at Lehigh as Director of Operations in 2003-04 before being elevated to assistant coach (2004-06 and 2007-09) and then associate head coach (2009-11). He also worked as operations director at Kent State in 2006-07. While at Lehigh, Logie helped recruit 2013 NBA draft choice CJ McCollum, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Logie capped his four seasons at Point Loma in 2022-23 with a 29-4 season, including a 20-0 PacWest Conference record. His Sea Lions teams won PacWest regular season titles in 2022 and 2023, and won the league tournament in 2020 and 2023. Logie's Whitworth teams never finished lower than second in the Northwest Conference, winning the league regular season crown five times.

While acknowledging that the recruiting process is ever-changing, Logie said his values in that area remain unchanged. "The college basketball world today is a very fluid environment and that's where relationships begin," he said. "The network of relationships we've built are very important, particularly on the West Coast, but it all begins with student-athletes in Bozeman. Those guys have built this program with their blood, sweat and tears. Helping them to achieve their goals is what we're about."