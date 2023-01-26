Marking the tragedy of the Baker Massacre (video)

January 23 marked the anniversary of what is often known as the Baker Massacre, when U.S. Army soldiers attacked a group of Blackfeet in 1870, killing more than 200 - mostly women, children, and elderly people. The tragic event is also referred to as the Bear River or the Marias massacre. Click here to learn more.
