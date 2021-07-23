Marias Fair returns to Shelby

SHELBY — Excitement is in the air in the town of Shelby as the Marias Fair is back in town.
The event officially kicked off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, July 22, and runs through Sunday, July 25.
Fair director Ramona Kinyon said, “We’re very excited, the Marias Fair Board is excited! We actually had a really hard time deciding to cancel it last year, but that was what needed to be done. We have a great lineup of events for the weekend!”
Fair vendor Kent Messmer said, “People are definitely ready to get out and start to have fun.”
“We have worked really hard to make this happen, so it’s great to see it all come together, I would have never been able to do it without my team,” said Kinyon.
Here is the schedule for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
|Friday, July 23
All Day
4-H Livestock Shows Throughout Day (More Info: 4-H Schedule of Events)
|7 am - 6 pm
|Shelby FFA Barbacoa Compeition [Big Tent]
|10:00 am
|4-H Exhibit Building Opens
|12:00 noon
|Exhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
|12:00-8 pm
|Kids Inflatable Fun Zone Open (Free Act Entertainment)
|4:00 pm
|Carnival & Midway Open
|7:00 pm
|PRCA Marias River Stampede Rodeo [Grandstands]
Featuring PRCA Clown, Trick Riders, FFA Heifer Auction, Kids Boot Race and more
|9:00 pm
|Live Music by Eryn Bent [Grandstands]
|9:00 pm
|Exhibit Buildings Close
|Midnight
|Carnival & Midway Closes
Saturday, July 24
|TBA
|Rodeo Slack (FREE Admission)
|10:00 am
|4-H Exhibit Building Opens (More Info: 4-H Schedule of Events)
|11:00 am
|Marias Fair Parade [Mainstreet Shelby]
2021 Theme: Toole Time - Built to Last!
All floats welcome to park at the fairgrounds for the day!
|12:00 noon
|Exhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
|12:00-1 pm
|Pony Rides for Kids [4-H Horse Arena]
|12:00-8 pm
|Kids Inflatable Fun Zone Open (Free Act Entertainment)
|12:00 pm
|Carnival & Midway Open
|3:00 pm
|4-H Market Livestock Sale [Seewald Barn]
(Online Bidding will also be available at jerrycollinsauctions.com)
|6:00 pm
|4-H Horse Project Participants "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Grand Entry [Grandstands]
|6:30 pm
|Open Class Exhibits Dismissed
|7:00 pm
|PRCA Marias River Stampede Rodeo [Grandstands]
Featuring PRCA Clown, Trick Riders, Kids Boot Race and more
"Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night
|9:00 pm
|Live Music by Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers [Grandstands]
|9:00 pm
|Exhibit Buildings Close
|Midnight
|Carnival & Midway Closes
Sunday, July 25
|12:00 pm
|Exhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
(Open Class Exhibits limited, as most already picked up)
|12:00 pm
|Carnival & Midway Open
|5:00 pm
|Demolition Derby [Grandstands]
with Kids Power Wheels Derby
(Main Derby Classes: 1970 & Newer Chain & Go, Herby, Class 4 Weld)
|Dusk
|Midnight
|Carnival & Midway Closes