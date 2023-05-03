Man's body recovered from Clark Fork River in Mineral County

MISSOULA - A body was found along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County on Wednesday morning.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith reports the body of a man was found by a person who was checking rising water levels in the river.

The remains were recovered by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department and transferred by Mineral County Coroner to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

Smith says the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has contacted Missoula County Sheriff’s Office since they have no active searches for missing persons and two active searches are going on in Missoula County.

"Cooperation and coordination will continue between Mineral and Missoula County Sheriff’s Offices as part of the ongoing investigation into the identity and cause of death," a news release states.

Smith says this is an active investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.