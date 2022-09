Officials have released the name of the man who died in an August officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

Lake County Sheriff says 34-year-old Vance Ledeau died in the incident that happened on Aug. 27 near the Smokejumper Center in Missoula.

Ledeau's hometown has not been released.

Sheriff Bell said in a news release the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the shooting.

No further details are available at this time, according to Sheriff Bell.