Makoshika State Park fire out, but hot spots remain a concern, says Montana FWP

A wind-driven wildfire sparked last week at Makoshika State Park in Glendive is largely out, but Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Monday it's continuing to monitor for hot spots.

The fire started Thursday evening and prompted the evacuation of seven campsites and a partial closure of the park ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

It was largely out by Friday morning, thanks to heavy rains. The fire burned about 169 acres, according to the Montana Fire Information website (https://www.mtfireinfo.org), largely along a ridge line above a winding road known as the switchbacks.

The fire destroyed the popular yurt campsite, a toilet near the tent campsites, some picnic tables and some signs, according to FWP, which took command of the fire Friday morning from West Glendive Fire Department.

Montana FWP officials say they don't know if the yurt will be replaced. The round, fully furnished structure with a deck became a very popular lodging option after it was completed in 2023.

The visitor center remains open, but other areas of the park remain closed because of hot spots.

The fire response included the West Glendive Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Aerial suppression resources were called in. The Wibaux Fire Department also came to support efforts.

