BILLINGS — A deadly plant that resembles a wildflower is quietly spreading through parks and trails in Billings — and it could pose a serious risk to anyone who comes in contact with it.

Poison hemlock, a highly toxic invasive species, has been found in increasing amounts throughout Riverfront Park and other green spaces.

WATCH: How city workers are identifying and treating it HERE:

Looks like a flower, kills like poison: Hemlock invades Billings parks

While it may look harmless with its delicate white flowers and lacy green leaves, even minimal exposure to the plant can be dangerous — and in some cases, fatal.

MTN News Nick Miller

“It’s just kind of the ideal conditions this year so we are finding more of it around,” said Nick Miller, natural forest resource supervisor for the city. “We’d had a lot of humidity and a lot of rain, poison hemlock pops up but we haven’t seen it this big in a long time.”

City crews are now working urgently to locate and remove the plant before it spreads further.

“We are seeing a lot of it — and not just a lot of it, but it’s huge,” Miller said.

What to look for

The plant can be identified by its smooth, purple-spotted stems, lacy leaves and clusters of small white flowers. It belongs to the carrot and parsley family and is often confused with wild carrot, also known as Queen Anne’s lace.

But unlike its edible lookalikes, every part of poison hemlock is dangerous.

“Don’t touch it, don’t eat it,” Miller said. “It’s in the carrot and parsley family and it can be confused with wild carrot.”

MTN News Poison Hemlock

Exposure can cause symptoms ranging from skin irritation to respiratory distress. In severe cases, it can be lethal. According to the Cleveland Clinic, poison hemlock can poison people through skin contact, inhalation of plant particles, or debris entering the eyes or bloodstream. Death can occur in under five minutes due to respiratory or heart failure. There is currently no known antidote for hemlock poisoning.

Community concerns

Many parkgoers are unaware of the threat lurking nearby.

“I have three kids and dogs and yeah, that is always one of the concerns,” said Jenna Martin, who was out running at Riverfront Park. “The amount of parks we have in Billings is probably one of my favorite things about Billings.”

MTN News Riverfront Park, Billings

Martin said she didn’t realize she had been running close to the toxic plant.

“I would be concerned about it for sure,” she added.

What to do if you find it

City crews encourage residents not to attempt removal on their own unless properly equipped. Anyone who spots poison hemlock should report it to the city immediately.

For those removing it from private property, full protective gear is required — including long sleeves, chemical-resistant gloves, goggles, a respirator mask and closed-toe shoes.

The plant should be securely bagged and placed in the trash — not in green compost bins — as it can remain toxic in compost and endanger others. The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises using strong herbicides such as Roundup QuikPro or a mix of 2,4-D plus dicamba for full eradication.

City officials say they are committed to managing the threat — but they need the public’s help in reporting and avoiding the plant.

“We are out treating it and [have] come up with a plan to mitigate it as soon as we get notified of it,” Miller said.

For now, officials urge residents to stay alert — and to remember that when it comes to poison hemlock, beauty can be deceiving.



