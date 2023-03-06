Longtime Montana Political Reporter Chuck Johnson has died

HELENA — Longtime Montana journalist and political reporter Charles S. “Chuck” Johnson has passed away.

Lee Newspapers, which Johnson had worked for, was the first to report on his passing. MTN has been able to confirm the information with friends of Johnson.

Chuck was regarded highly and well-liked by his fellow reporters that covered the happenings at the Montana State Capitol and politics in Montana. He was always happy to teach and inform new reporters who were covering Montana politics.

Johnson was a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism, and in 2022 he received an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Montana State University

As noted when receiving his honorary doctorate, Johnson had a reporting career that spanned over forty years. He covered 22 Montana legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives, and reported on the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press. His reporting was widely regarded as clear, fair and balanced.

Retired MTN Chief Political Reporter Mike Denison knew Johnson for much of his over four-decade career. In a statement to MTN, Denisson reflected on his old colleague and friend:

Chuck was the consummate news professional, but, more importantly, an all-around great guy. I think that’s what made him so good — people trusted him and knew he was totally fair, so when he had to hold someone accountable and perhaps write a less-than-pleasant story about them, it had all the more credibility, because you knew he didn’t have an agenda or anything personal against the subject of the story.



He also was one of the most unassuming people I’ve ever known. People knew him, he was a public figure of sort, but you never got the sense that he cared much about recognition or getting credit for doing the difficult job that he did so well for so long.



His legacy will be many things, but a big part of it has to be his mentorship and assistance to many younger reporters (myself included), always making himself available to help us learn the journalistic ropes that he knew so well.



Mike Dennison

Born in Great Falls and raised in Helena, Johnson began his career in 1967 through an internship with the Helena Independent Record. His first full-time reporting position was for the Missoulian, where he worked from 1972 to 1974. He then returned to Helena and began reporting for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau, then at the Great Falls Tribune Capitol Bureau in Helena. His work included serving as bureau chief from 1984 to 1992. From 1992 to 2015, he served as bureau chief for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau.

Johnson retired in 2015, although from time to time he came out of retirement to report on political issues or offer his commentary on an issue or candidate.

Social media reactions to the passing of Johnson:

I was stunned and devastated this morning to receive this news. Chuck was a great mentor to me, and also a great friend. He took me and so many other young journalists in this state under his wing when we were starting out, and we all owe him so much. #MTNews #MTPol #MTLeg https://t.co/vp9HDDG8H4 — Jonathon Ambarian (@JSAmbarian) March 6, 2023

Devastated to hear this news. Chuck was a true legend and I’m so honored to have called him a friend. Sending so much love to all who love him, which makes up a massive group.https://t.co/xDlBRab6E0 — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaGeorgiou) March 6, 2023

Chuck hired me at 22 years old to cover the Montana Legislature, one of the only women do to so, and he had my back as a mentor and friend since. He was a walking encyclopedia who knew more about Montana politics and history than anyone. Devastating. https://t.co/EcA7fD67wg — Kathleen McLaughlin (@kemc) March 6, 2023

Truly had to believe. Chuck was a truly wonderful person and has been such a staple of Montana politics. https://t.co/zLXygTmhlb — John Riley MTN (@MTJohnRiley) March 6, 2023

I'm sad to hear this and sorry to see you go, Chuck, you set the example for us all. https://t.co/5dD3P7qI4s — Jackie Coffin (@Jackie_Coffin) March 6, 2023

Chuck made us all more gentle. And more informed. He was strange and wonderful — like a good news story. https://t.co/EyZe0w5icv — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) March 6, 2023

A great journalist and a gentleman, but I'll remember more than anything going to Helena Brewers games, his post-session parties, and that amazing campaign button collection. https://t.co/yOcS583bh6 via @helenaironline — Matt Volz (@mattvolz) March 6, 2023

A very sad loss. Chuck was a monument in my field and in our state. https://t.co/5uXcEeT2S3 — Austin Amestoy (@AustinAmestoy) March 6, 2023

I’m so saddened to hear this news…



Montana should be eternally grateful for the lifetime of work he put into keeping journalism alive in the state. https://t.co/vODHlXJyvw — Zach Schermele (@ZachSchermele) March 6, 2023

Montana lost a trusted and respected voice this week. Few knew the inner workings of our government and could plainly explain how the happenings in Helena affect all Montanans better than Chuck. There is no doubt Chuck is one of the greats. https://t.co/RfN7rDMCHh — Rep Ryan Zinke (@RepRyanZinke) March 6, 2023

I am utterly devastated by the news of my friend and mentor @c_sjohnson's untimely passing. I spent more than three hours with Chuck on Friday. I can't believe he's gone. The state lost a honorable and decent man, and the loss is huge. https://t.co/Ojahx9RwNa — John S. Adams (@johnsadams406) March 6, 2023

Chuck Johnson was a reporter's reporter—always prepared, always speaking truth to power, and always holding people accountable. He was more than a good man, and he leaves behind one heck of a legacy on Montana.https://t.co/epJ74CCMEH — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) March 6, 2023