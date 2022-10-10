Lone Peak High School food director receives the Healthy Montana Kids Award

Big Sky's Lone Peak High School's food service director, Lindsie Feldner, received the Montana Professional Teaching Foundations' John Morrison and Cathy Wright Healthy Montana Kids Award.

“Lindsay's program here and her team and just really have done an outstanding job,” says John Morrison, Healthy Montana Kids Award Provider.

This award is created to recognize someone in the community of educators who have made big contributions through innovative ways of making kids healthier. Lindsie Feldner could not be more excited to win this award.

“It's nice to just see that people are aware of what's happening and what's going on and how important it is to make sure that we're feeding kids as best we can every day,“ says Feldner.

Feldner was picked out of eight nominees for this award. She is transforming the perception of school lunches with her innovative programs such as challenging classrooms to eat the most healthy meals and win a chance to create the menu.

“I believe in what we do here," says Feldner, "I believe in the program. I believe in everything we do every day.”

She has also made school lunches more enjoyable for students at Lone Peak High, and the data proves it.

“[School lunches] Typically can have a perception of just not being that good," says Feldner, "So, when I first came here five years ago, it was about 18 to 20% of kids that got hot lunch, and now we're about 78 to 80%.“

Lindsie Feldners' food programs do not stop here. She has big plans for the future health of kids across Montana.

“Help kids move from school, to be able to take care of themselves and cook for themselves and learn to cook so I'm hoping to have more classes that can involve kids being more independent,” says Feldner.