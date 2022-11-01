Livingston Warming Center delays opening date

Livingston — Staffing shortages lead the HRDC to seek applicants for several positions at its Livingston location emergency shelter. The Warming Center in Livingston Warming Center will not be able to open its door by November 1 as planned.

With the staffing shortages, community members must either continue to sleep outdoors or make their way to Bozeman’s HRDC’s Warming Center for a place to stay.

HRDC is a nonprofit community action agency focused on building a better community and combating poverty in southwestern Montana.

Based on the 2021-2022 winter season, the Livingston Warming Center has a capacity for 20 guests shelter and one in three guests met the criteria of chronic homelessness. On average, one guest stays an average of 39 nights.

According to Jenna Huey, HRDC’s emergency shelter service manager, they have been experiencing staffing shortages since covid began.

Huey and the hiring team at HRDC have been working to recruit new employees for the Livingston location for over two months with little success.

“We know our luck is running short with the mild fall temperatures we’ve enjoyed this year. It is imperative that we get our shelter open in Livingston as soon as possible,” said Brian Guyer HRDC’s Director of Housing.

More information on the HRDC and the Livingston Warming Center can be found here.

Available job openings at the Livingston Center can be found here.