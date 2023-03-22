Laurel family searches for missing pet peacock

LAUREL — One Laurel family is keeping their eyes on the skies and the ground in search of their missing peacock, Indigo.

Just like any other 16-year-old, Laurel resident Taylor Crick loves animals. However, unlike other teenagers, Crick loves one particular type of animal the most: birds, of all shapes and sizes.

“I raise chickens, turkeys, ducks, and now peacocks,” said Crick at her home in west Laurel on Tuesday.

Rayanne Crick

Fortunately for her, the Cricks live outside city limits where livestock are allowed to live in residential properties. Backyard birds, including chickens, are currently prohibited in city limits, but one of the family’s peacocks didn’t get the message.

“We decided to try letting them out, and Indigo found out he could hop through the window and walk,” Crick said.

That’s right, Indigo the peacock flew the coop. He could be in the city or miles away. Little do most people know, peacocks can walk up to five miles a day. Indigo also has a clipped wing.

“Their main predators here are foxes and coyotes so I’m pretty worried about him,” said Crick.

Rayanne Crick Indigo the peacock

Now it’s all hands on deck to find the bird that busted out. Crick adopted Indigo and two hens just five days ago from WJH Bird Resources, a sanctuary between Billings and Laurel and where she also works. Other workers at the sanctuary are also out searching.

“Most likely are roosted up in a tree, or attracted to a mirror, or attracted to chicken food,” said Sheila McKay, manager of WJH Bird Resources said.

McKay said Indigo could have wandered toward another chicken coop. Despite their bright blue feathers, male peacocks like Indigo can be easy to miss.

“They get in cedar bushes and the male will blend in right with that cedar,” said McKay.

Crick hopes her feathered friend will be found and asks Laurel neighbors and residents to keep an eye out.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

And if she had to bet, she believes her hens are missing him too.

“They kind of look stressed without a man, even though they have each other, so we’re hoping to find him,” Crick said.

If you do spot Indigo, the Cricks are asking you to call the WJH Bird Resources refuge at (406) 652-7175.