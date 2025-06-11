Krinkee Park in Sheridan dedicated in memory of fallen police officer

A Sheridan, Wyo., police officer who worked to preserve the peace, yet lost his life in the line of duty, is being remembered by the city with a park that city leaders say is intended to be peaceful, and near the department where he served, reports Sheridan Media.

On Tuesday, Sheridan Police Department personnel, as well as representatives from various law enforcement agencies, emergency responders, the city of Sheridan and the public, were on hand to dedicate Krinkee Park, in memory of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was killed last year while on duty.

The park is located on the northwest corner of Main and West 12th streets near the Sheridan police facility.

Krinkee’s wife, Karla Krinkee, says the park is a proper way to remember her husband.

“My husband was a lot of wonderful things, but he was really devoted to children and helping children. He never missed an opportunity to stop and buy lemonade from kids in lemonade stands. He spent a lot of time in the schools, and I think the fact that this is a park makes a lot of sense,” she said.

Related: Sheridan chief lauds fallen Sgt. Nevada Krinkee before funeral

Related: Sheridan police officer killed responding to call

Related: Sheridan community collecting donations to help family of fallen officer

At the dedication ceremony, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said Krinkee was a friend, a brother and a guardian.

"This park is a reflection of that. A place of peace, of laughter, of quiet remembrance. A place for our children to play, for families to gather and for all of us to reflect on the kind of life Nevada lived," he said.

Krinkee served in the US Army before joining the Sheridan Police Department in October 2017.

Before his death, the city was working on plans to redo the entryway into the police station.

Afterwards, the city was able to acquire the land from the county to build the park.

From the archives: Watch video of Sgt. Krinkee's funeral: