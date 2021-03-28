Jermain Charlo's family reacts to podcast

ST. IGANTIUS — The story of Jermain Charlo, a 23-year-old mother of two who police say was last seen in 2018 near the Badlander in downtown Missoula, is now being told in a podcast and is bringing to light new information about the case.

Jermain’s aunt Valenda Morigeau says this is just another way of having the public become aware of what Indigenous women go through.

“You know, I mean it's finally just coming to light and the world is finally starting to see like what Indian women have to face every single day," said Morigeau.

After Jermain's disappearance, Indigenous women across the Flathead reservation took to social media to say—

“If I go missing I didn't do it willingly; I love my kids, I love my family and I would never leave them willingly,” said Morigeau.

The fear that has been felt by all indigenous women—Morigeau says she feels afraid.

“I'm very cautious about my surroundings. I instill that in my daughter that, you know, just be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of like who's around you what's going on,” said Morigeau.

But the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis is not a new occurrence.

“Even in the modern time, you know, we're still facing something so horrendous that we have to live in fear of walking somewhere by ourselves,” said Morigeau.

But with this podcast focusing on Jermain's disappearance, Morigeau says she hopes the extra exposure will bring justice to her niece's case.

“The more people who are aware of it, you know, wherever she is, you always hope that somebody can identify her and that we can bring her home,” said Morigeau.

"Stolen: The Search for Jermain" has four episodes out on Spotify.