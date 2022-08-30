Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement

MISSOULA - MTN News is following up on a fatal shooting involving Missoula law enforcement Saturday near the Smokejumper Center.

As we reported over the weekend, police say a robbery suspect was shot and killed after a chase near the airport.

MTN News has requested information about the person who died such as whether that person was armed and shot at police, as well as details related to a string of robberies police say are involved in the incident.

The Montana Department of Justice now in charge of the investigation has declined to answer those questions, along with releasing any information about the agency directly involved in the fatal shooting.

The Missoula Police Department requested that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conduct the outside investigation into the incident and events leading up to it.

Several agencies were involved in Saturday's events including the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service law enforcement, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

We will update you as soon as we learn more information.