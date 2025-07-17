ICE detainees are being held at the Cascade County Detention Center

GREAT FALLS — The US Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) is holding several detainees at the Cascade County Detention Center.

Usually, ICE detains someone in the detention center for 48 hours, unless there is another order detaining them longer. After 48 hours, they are moved out of state.

ICE pays $115 per person per day to the Detention Center.

Historically, the Sheriff’s Office has worked with ICE.

Recently, ICE has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to be taken under contract.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, “We are looking to enter into an ICE contract with Customs and Immigration. But that number will probably be pretty small. Somewhere around 10 detainees.”

Sheriff Slaughter says that illegal immigration carries drug and human smuggling with it, and it is his job to protect the county from that happening.