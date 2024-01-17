Horses rescued from barn fire in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Several agencies were dispatched to fight a structure fire at 170 Sun Prairie Road early on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. and firefighters were at the scene for several hours.

Vaughn Fire & Rescue said: “Crews arrived on scene to a fully involved pole barn fire.”

At about 1 p.m., the agency said that it had wrapped up operations at the site.

They noted that, sadly, one horse died as a result of the fire. However, the homeowner managed to rescue five horses.

Vaughn Fire & Rescue

There were no reported injuries to any people.

Responding firefighting agencies included Vaughn Fire & Rescue, Sun Prairie, Gore Hill, Montana Air National Guard, and Malmstrom Air Force Base.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING :

