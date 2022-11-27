Watch Now
Honoring Heritage: An MTN Special celebrating rich culture of Montana's indigenous communities

November is Native American Heritage Month
Matt Johnston
Dianne Parker MTN anchor and Shawn Backbone, Crow Fair Pow Wow Manager
Posted at 2:46 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 18:44:14-05

BILLINGS — November is Native American Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating the rich culture of Montana’s Indigenous Communities with a special presentation, "Honoring Heritage.”

It features one-of-a-kind stories about native history, culture and the issues facing indigenous populations today. There are two chances to watch, Sunday Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. and 10:35 p.m., directly following the evening news on MTN.

Download your local MTN streaming app on your smart TV device to watch part two, featuring special guest, Shawn Backbone, Crow Fair Pow Wow manager.

Here's how to download the streaming app for each MTN station:

KTVQ
KBZK
KPAX
KRTV
KTVH

Read the history of Apsaalooke traditions at Crow fair:

