Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Historic Harlowton hotel destroyed by fire

Historic Harlowton hotel destroyed by fire
For more news in the Billings and surrounding areas visit: https://www.ktvq.com
Graves Hotel in Harlowton destroyed by fire
Graves Hotel in Harlowton destroyed by fire
Graves Hotel in Harlowton destroyed by fire
Graves Hotel in Harlowton destroyed by fire
harlowton montana map
Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 08:22:13-05

The historic Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by fire on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Fire was reported at the building at 106 S. Central Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. The building appears to be a complete loss.

The Wheatland County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook at 6:31 a.m.: "Home owners in the flats...please monitor your property for smoke/fire as embers are blowing your direction. Please monitor properties around you that may not have people in the area to check on them."

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire. We will update you when we get more information.

(UPDATE) Jack Thompson of the Wheatland County Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire and everyone made it out of the building safely.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App