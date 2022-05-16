Highway 200 reopened following potential hostage situation near Lincoln

LINCOLN — UPDATE - 8:27 a.m. - May 16, 2021

LINCOLN - Lincoln Fire and Rescue reports Montana Highway 200 has been reopened north of Lincoln.

No other information is available at this time.

(first report: 12:05 a.m. - May 16, 2022)

LINCOLN - There is a potential hostage situation just north of Lincoln.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that an armed barricade is taking place along US Highway 200.

MHP says EMTs were called to a medical scene when the patient became armed.

Highway 200 — 9 miles north of Lincoln — is currently being blocked off.

MHP states this is a potential hostage situation.

We have additional information as it becomes available.