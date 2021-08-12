Helena based blog shares vegetarian baking recipes and tips

HELENA — DearPotato.org is a Helena-based blog where bakers can find vegan and vegetarian recipe ideas to bake at home.

The owner, Shea Conley, said she never thought she would be a business owner, never the less a baker, "I never picked baking it kinda just found me, and it demanded that I take that as a career. And I just really ran with it."

She said it started when she was living in Seattle. A bakeshop pulled her in and asked her to work the morning shift; from there, she was hooked.

Shea Conley of dearpotato.org shares some quick baking advice

When the pandemic shut everything down, she lost her job, found her way back to Helena, but she didn't want to put the rolling pin down.

Conley started a blog called DearPotato.org, a name that has a personal meaning.

"I am a vegetarian, so I eat a lot of potatoes, and I joke that potatoes are my favorite food. And, then it is also a term of endearment, kind of, because, like, my mom and I or my husband and I, are like you sweet little potato."

Shea Conley/dearpotato.org

Conley says readers shouldn't get the idea that her recipes are just about potatoes. While her baked goods are about ninety percent vegan and include some gluten-free options, she adds the goal is not necessarily low-calorie.

"The goal is it's not healthy. The goal is that everything is vibrant, really flavorful, colorful, weird, stuff like that," she said.

Her ingredients might go far beyond what you find in your grandma's kitchen. Her goal is to open people's eyes to what is out there.

"Nutritional yeast is like an inactive dry yeast, that may be a lot of vegans know about, but maybe a lot of newer vegans or vegetarians don't know about, and it's like a really good cheese supplement."

Shea Conley/dearpotato.org

There is a little something for everyone for consumers who might not be as adventurous with your pallet.

"Here is the kind of safer items that everyone will like, but also you might want to try some Matcha tea cookies, and those are like the love it or hate."

You can also find Conley and Dear Potato at the Helena and Capital Square Farmers' Markets.