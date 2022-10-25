Havre Public Schools District Superintendent has died

Craig Mueller, the Havre Schools Superintendent, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Havre Public Schools are not session on Monday, October 24; classes will resume on Tuesday.

The school district said in a news release:

We are grateful for Mr. Mueller’s leadership and passion for the education of students at Havre Public Schools for the past decade. We ask that you keep his family, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. The Board of Trustees and administrative team will be working to ensure the School District continues operations to provide instruction and services to students. Counselors and grief assistance will be available to students and staff. Further announcements will be forthcoming when additional information is available.

Mueller was 50 years old.

According to the Havre Daily News , Hill County Undersheriff Stan Martin said at this point the only thing they know about the cause of death is that it was due to a medical issue.

No other information has been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



