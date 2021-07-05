Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Guinness World Records largest farm tractor on display in Kalispell

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Wells/MTN News
Big Tractor4.png
Big Tractor8.png
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 14:54:41-04

KALISPELL — The world’s largest farm tractor -- according to the Guinness World Records -- is on display at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Originally built in Havre in 1977, the tractor weighs a cool 95,000 pounds, sitting at 14 feet tall, 28 feet in length, and 25 feet wide.

Click here to check out photos of this =large tractor.

The tractor will be on display in the Trade Center Building until 7 p.m. Monday.

Hear from the tractor’s co-owners Robert and Randy Williams and get an up-close look at the ginormous machine during Monday's 5:30 News on KPAX.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere