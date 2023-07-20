Great Northern Fair returns to Havre

HAVRE — The Great Northern Fair kicked off in Havre on Wednesday and will be in town until Sunday, July 23rd. The fair brings numerous events to the Hi-Line, including rodeo, livestock showings, 4-H competitions, a petting zoo, and much more.

“Every year we've gotten bigger and bigger. This year we have two more rides than we had last year and last year we had one more than the year before that. So everything's getting a little bit bigger,” says Manager of the Great Northern Fair, Frank English.

Rodeo at all levels including youth rodeo help kick off the event.

“We have a lot of younger kids. This is great. The younger, the better, honestly, because they get the experience and I hope that they start rodeoing for the rest of their lives because it's a blast,” says Hi-Line Rodeo team member Emma. “A lot of people can't afford to go to actual high school rodeos or travel everywhere. So this is kind of like a nice little hometown thing that people from all over can come and enjoy.”

“We’ve got the rides, but then you see all the livestock come in with 4-H, and how that all builds up,” says English. “A lot of people working together at the food booths for different charitable contributions. It’s a good thing.”

For more information and schedule of events, click here to visit the website.