Great Falls man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol Breach

GREAT FALLS — Patrick William O'Brien, 54, of Great Falls man has been charged for alleged actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

O'Brien was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, in Great Falls and is accused of four misdemeanors including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

According to the Department of Justice, O’Brien drove to Washington D.C. from Montana with his juvenile son. The prosecution alleges O’Brien and his son were in the Capitol building for around 28 minutes and could be seen in CCTV footage in the Capitol Rotunda waving a “Gadsden” flag. He is accused of entering the west side of the U.S. Capitol building through the first-floor Senate Wing Door.