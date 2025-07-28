Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices hold steady in Montana

The average price for a gallon of gas in Montana remains at $3.24 per gallon.
MISSOULA — Gas prices have held steady across the Treasure State over the past week.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is unchanged at $3.24 as of Monday, July 28, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 4.7¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 0.9¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.10 as of Monday.

The national average is down 6.5¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89.

