Forum provides safety tips for living in grizzly bear country

The Sun River Watershed Group (SRWG) and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) hosted a public forum on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to discuss safety in grizzly bear country.

The event was held at Sun Canyon Lodge & Outfitting near Augusta.

Chad White, the Bear Management Specialist for FWP Region 4, explained: “Preventing conflict with bears is far easier than alleviating conflict once it has started. By taking simple steps toward conflict prevention, rural residents can enjoy living in bear country without regular worry that bears in their area may become habituated to humans or conditioned to human foods.”

The event included education from experts on how to avoid conflict with bears, bear spray training, and advice on making cabins and property secure from bears.

Whether you are out recreating in the increasingly nice weather, or just trying to keep bears away from your home, here are some reminders from FWP about how to be "Bear Aware."

When recreating :



Stay alert

Travel in groups

Make noise to avoid startling a bear

Always carry bear spray

At home :



Store garbage in bearproof containers or in a secure building

Prepare vulnerable livestock by reinforcing enclosures or using electric fences

Use motion activated lights

Pick fruit from trees as soon as it ripens

Be cautious with things that smell like food such as pet food, bird feeders, and barbeques

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website.